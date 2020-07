Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the heart of Sierra Madre. This home features a living room with fireplace, formal dining room and hardwood floors. There are laundry hookups, service porch. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Detached two car garage. Gated backyard with fruit trees. Easy access to banking, restaurants, hardware store etc. Owner will pay for water and gardener.