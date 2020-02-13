58 E Highland Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully renovated, light-filled townhouse located in the heart of Sierra Madre!Upon entrance, you will be impressed with the Carrera marble flooring and large first-floor living spaces. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinets, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Viking stove. Upstairs living areas include 3 bedrooms complete with custom closets. One of the bedrooms can double as an office with built in custom cabinetry, a media unit (including a television!) and desks. The home's 2 1/2 baths are upgraded with European fixtures and marble flooring.Sleek plantation shutters are included throughout and the beautifully-planted and maintained first floor patio will make the 1943 square foot townhouse feel even larger! Downtown Sierra Madre feels like it is the unit's back yard. The small complex is located in very close proximity to the restaurants, shops, schools, churches and many seasonal events held in the renowned Downtown Sierra Madre. Don't miss your chance to see this gem for yourself!