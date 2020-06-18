All apartments in Sierra Madre
Sierra Madre, CA
533 3/4 Sturtevant Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

533 3/4 Sturtevant Dr.

533 3/4 Sturtevant Dr · No Longer Available
Location

533 3/4 Sturtevant Dr, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Video! https://youtu.be/NeVRSEbG7rU
Canyon Cottage. Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena.

Super charming
Fenced private yard and patio.
Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops
Vaulted Ceilings
Built ins
Open Floor Plan
Heating and Air Conditioning
Wood flooring
Walk in closet
Plantation shutters
Recessed lighting

Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

