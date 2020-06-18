533 3/4 Sturtevant Dr, Sierra Madre, CA 91024 Sierra Madre
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Video! https://youtu.be/NeVRSEbG7rU Canyon Cottage. Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena.
Super charming Fenced private yard and patio. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops Vaulted Ceilings Built ins Open Floor Plan Heating and Air Conditioning Wood flooring Walk in closet Plantation shutters Recessed lighting
Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
