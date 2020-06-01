All apartments in Sierra Madre
529 W Orange Grove Avenue

529 West Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

529 West Orange Grove Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enter Through A Charming White Picket Fence To This Picturesque, Custom Built, Shingled Cape Cod Home. Brick Front Porch, Vaulted Ceiling Entry,Mud Room. Spacious Living Room-Oak Mantel Fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Large Finish Basement-Window, Built In Cabinets & Closets. Library-Built In Shelves And Cabinets. Large Family Room-Fireplace And Backyard View. 4 Upstairs Bedrooms. Master Suite-Custom Built Cabinets, Vanity, Spa Tub & Oversize Closets. Junior Suite-Window Seat & Attached Full Bath. Jack And Jill Study-Built In Desk & Book Shelves Between Two South Facing Bedrooms. The Kitchen Features; Oak Cabinets, Eating Area, Two Dishwashers, Granite Counter Tops, Two Sinks, Double Oven, Trash Compactor, Warming Drawer, Walk-In Pantry, Built-In Desk & Bookshelves. Oak Hardwood Floors, Cabinets, Chair Rails, Wainscoting, Crown Molding & Base Boards. Upstairs Laundry Room-Sink, Built In Storage & Ironing Board. Dual Air Conditioning, Automatic Fans, French Doors Throughout. Central Vac. Alarm System. All Rooms Pre-Wired For Stereo Speakers. Video Closet. Fire Sprinklers. Professionally Landscaped Yard/ Sprinklers On Timers. Salt Water Pool & Jacuzzi. Pool Pavilion-1/2 Bath. Bbq With Granite Counter Tops. Fire Pit. Rain Gutters. Fenced Dog Run.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 W Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
529 W Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 529 W Orange Grove Avenue have?
Some of 529 W Orange Grove Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 W Orange Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
529 W Orange Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 W Orange Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 W Orange Grove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 529 W Orange Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 529 W Orange Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 529 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 W Orange Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 W Orange Grove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 529 W Orange Grove Avenue has a pool.
Does 529 W Orange Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 529 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 529 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 W Orange Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 529 W Orange Grove Avenue has units with air conditioning.

