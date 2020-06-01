529 W Orange Grove Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Enter Through A Charming White Picket Fence To This Picturesque, Custom Built, Shingled Cape Cod Home. Brick Front Porch, Vaulted Ceiling Entry,Mud Room. Spacious Living Room-Oak Mantel Fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Large Finish Basement-Window, Built In Cabinets & Closets. Library-Built In Shelves And Cabinets. Large Family Room-Fireplace And Backyard View. 4 Upstairs Bedrooms. Master Suite-Custom Built Cabinets, Vanity, Spa Tub & Oversize Closets. Junior Suite-Window Seat & Attached Full Bath. Jack And Jill Study-Built In Desk & Book Shelves Between Two South Facing Bedrooms. The Kitchen Features; Oak Cabinets, Eating Area, Two Dishwashers, Granite Counter Tops, Two Sinks, Double Oven, Trash Compactor, Warming Drawer, Walk-In Pantry, Built-In Desk & Bookshelves. Oak Hardwood Floors, Cabinets, Chair Rails, Wainscoting, Crown Molding & Base Boards. Upstairs Laundry Room-Sink, Built In Storage & Ironing Board. Dual Air Conditioning, Automatic Fans, French Doors Throughout. Central Vac. Alarm System. All Rooms Pre-Wired For Stereo Speakers. Video Closet. Fire Sprinklers. Professionally Landscaped Yard/ Sprinklers On Timers. Salt Water Pool & Jacuzzi. Pool Pavilion-1/2 Bath. Bbq With Granite Counter Tops. Fire Pit. Rain Gutters. Fenced Dog Run.