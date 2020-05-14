All apartments in Sierra Madre
487 Sturtevant Dr

487 Sturtevant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

487 Sturtevant Drive, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Newly Renovated Duplex Unit - Property Id: 248503

River House, Bottom floor of Duplex. Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena. Great school district. Gas Fireplace Outdoor Patio with Porch Swing. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops. Stone Gas Fireplace. Dishwasher Built ins. Open Floor Plan Heating and Air Conditioning Wood flooring Walk in closets Plantation shutters Recessed lighting Available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248503
Property Id 248503

(RLNE5724332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 Sturtevant Dr have any available units?
487 Sturtevant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 487 Sturtevant Dr have?
Some of 487 Sturtevant Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 Sturtevant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
487 Sturtevant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 Sturtevant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 487 Sturtevant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 487 Sturtevant Dr offer parking?
No, 487 Sturtevant Dr does not offer parking.
Does 487 Sturtevant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 487 Sturtevant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 Sturtevant Dr have a pool?
No, 487 Sturtevant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 487 Sturtevant Dr have accessible units?
No, 487 Sturtevant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 487 Sturtevant Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 487 Sturtevant Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 487 Sturtevant Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 487 Sturtevant Dr has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

