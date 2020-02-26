421 Manzanita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This recently remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 baths single level home is located on a quiet street in a highly desired neighborhood in Sierra Madre. The galley style kitchen offers granite counters, maple cabinets and high-end stainless steel appliances; it opens up to the light filled living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors. Four generous sized bedrooms have brand new carpeting and plenty of closet and storage space. A separate family room with a fireplace offers direct access to thepatio and your private backyard retreat with a built-in BBQ. Pets will be considered and the home is move-in ready!