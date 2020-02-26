All apartments in Sierra Madre
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:42 AM

421 Manzanita Avenue

421 Manzanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

421 Manzanita Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This recently remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 baths single level home is located on a quiet street in a highly desired neighborhood in Sierra Madre. The galley style kitchen offers granite counters, maple cabinets and high-end stainless steel appliances; it opens up to the light filled living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors. Four generous sized bedrooms have brand new carpeting and plenty of closet and storage space. A separate family room with a fireplace offers direct access to thepatio and your private backyard retreat with a built-in BBQ. Pets will be considered and the home is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Manzanita Avenue have any available units?
421 Manzanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 421 Manzanita Avenue have?
Some of 421 Manzanita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Manzanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 Manzanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Manzanita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Manzanita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 421 Manzanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 421 Manzanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 421 Manzanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Manzanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Manzanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 Manzanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 Manzanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 Manzanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Manzanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Manzanita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Manzanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Manzanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

