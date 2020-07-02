372 W Highland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bedroom, 1 bath house for lease on a Tree Lined Street in Charming Sierra Madre, Just a few blocks from Sierra Madre Elementary school. Spacious living, dining and kitchen area with mountain views. Full Bath with towel storage rack. Spacious Linen Closet. Built in closet organizers in bedroom #2 for children or adjustable for adult clothing/storage.



Front porch, private rear patio and fenced front yard. Additional storage unit in fenced rear yard. Paved driveway parking area for two - three cars. Outlet for electric car. Automatic sprinklers. Window coverings and ceiling fans throughout, double pane thermal windows and new screens, central air and heat, new roof.



Furnished with stove/oven, refrigerator, and disposal. Washer/gas dryer hookups in kitchen. Hiking, biking, close to mountains, parks and walking distance to schools and downtown Sierra Madre restaurants and Metro bus line. Centrally located near Gold line and 210 freeway.



Small dogs or cats ok – no aggressive breeds. Landlord paid weekly Gardening service. Approximate occupancy August 1, 2020. One year lease. Excellent references and credit score required. Non smoking. Rent is $2700/month plus utilities. Security deposit is $3250



View 3D Virtual Tour at https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=ff38002e35b75b84bc58aec2d48f5e0a757bfd42



View Video Walkthrough at https://youtu.be/oufbY7xPzCA



Contact Andy for more information at 626-921-5621 Call/Text