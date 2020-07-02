All apartments in Sierra Madre
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
372 W Highland Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

372 W Highland Avenue

372 West Highland Avenue · (626) 921-5621
Location

372 West Highland Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 bath house for lease on a Tree Lined Street in Charming Sierra Madre, Just a few blocks from Sierra Madre Elementary school. Spacious living, dining and kitchen area with mountain views. Full Bath with towel storage rack. Spacious Linen Closet. Built in closet organizers in bedroom #2 for children or adjustable for adult clothing/storage.

Front porch, private rear patio and fenced front yard. Additional storage unit in fenced rear yard. Paved driveway parking area for two - three cars. Outlet for electric car. Automatic sprinklers. Window coverings and ceiling fans throughout, double pane thermal windows and new screens, central air and heat, new roof.

Furnished with stove/oven, refrigerator, and disposal. Washer/gas dryer hookups in kitchen. Hiking, biking, close to mountains, parks and walking distance to schools and downtown Sierra Madre restaurants and Metro bus line. Centrally located near Gold line and 210 freeway.

Small dogs or cats ok – no aggressive breeds. Landlord paid weekly Gardening service. Approximate occupancy August 1, 2020. One year lease. Excellent references and credit score required. Non smoking. Rent is $2700/month plus utilities. Security deposit is $3250

View 3D Virtual Tour at https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=ff38002e35b75b84bc58aec2d48f5e0a757bfd42

View Video Walkthrough at https://youtu.be/oufbY7xPzCA

Contact Andy for more information at 626-921-5621 Call/Text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

