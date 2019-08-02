All apartments in Sierra Madre
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

317 Auburn Avenue

317 Auburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

317 Auburn Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This delightfully comfortable, traditional home sits back on a large, park-like lot. The driveway lines a lovely lawn loaded with fruit trees. The front walk frames the gracious entry. With an extremely functional floor plan, this attractive home features several spacious living spaces. The sun-lit entry opens to the living and dining room with views of the front garden and the private patio with pool and spa out back. Adjacent to the dining room is the bright and airy kitchen with center island and counter for casual dining. The kitchen opens to the spectacular family room with fireplace, high beam ceiling and multiple windows and doors leading to the private patio and pool area. Such great flow for entertaining! At the end of the day everyone can retire to the privacy of their own private space. With one master suite downstairs and a second upstairs everyone can live comfortably. Upstairs also features a sitting room and additional bedroom with views of the mountains. Downstairs features three more bedrooms a library/office and craft room/office off of the kitchen. Comfortable California living at it’s best! Conveniently located on a quiet street one block from award-wining Sierra Madre Elementary School and a short walk to downtown Sierra Madre’s many shops and restaurants. Move in just in time for school to start! This is a home for generations to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Auburn Avenue have any available units?
317 Auburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 317 Auburn Avenue have?
Some of 317 Auburn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Auburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 Auburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Auburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 317 Auburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 317 Auburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 317 Auburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 317 Auburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Auburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Auburn Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 317 Auburn Avenue has a pool.
Does 317 Auburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 Auburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Auburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Auburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Auburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Auburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
