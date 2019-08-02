317 Auburn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This delightfully comfortable, traditional home sits back on a large, park-like lot. The driveway lines a lovely lawn loaded with fruit trees. The front walk frames the gracious entry. With an extremely functional floor plan, this attractive home features several spacious living spaces. The sun-lit entry opens to the living and dining room with views of the front garden and the private patio with pool and spa out back. Adjacent to the dining room is the bright and airy kitchen with center island and counter for casual dining. The kitchen opens to the spectacular family room with fireplace, high beam ceiling and multiple windows and doors leading to the private patio and pool area. Such great flow for entertaining! At the end of the day everyone can retire to the privacy of their own private space. With one master suite downstairs and a second upstairs everyone can live comfortably. Upstairs also features a sitting room and additional bedroom with views of the mountains. Downstairs features three more bedrooms a library/office and craft room/office off of the kitchen. Comfortable California living at it’s best! Conveniently located on a quiet street one block from award-wining Sierra Madre Elementary School and a short walk to downtown Sierra Madre’s many shops and restaurants. Move in just in time for school to start! This is a home for generations to come.