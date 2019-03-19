285 West MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning remodeled top floor one bedroom in quiet 4 flex in prime Sierra Madre. Just one block to the village center, this open floor plan has new everything, including a washer and dryer! New kitchen has new quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances, including microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. New grey distressed floors, custom lighting, paint and new windows. Stylish new bathroom with new vanity, lighting tile and fixtures. One assigned parking space and plentiful street parking. One small Pet ok with deposit. Available April 1st.