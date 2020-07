Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

Remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath end unit with new paint, flooring, baseboards and bathroom vanities, LED lighting and air conditioning. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with new gas range, microwave, refrigerator and quartz countertops. There is coin-operated laundry on-site with assigned covered parking and plenty of guest parking. This property is centrally located near award-winning public & private schools and downtown. No pets.