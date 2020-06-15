All apartments in Sebastopol
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

220 West St.

220 West Street · (707) 869-0808 ext. 107
Location

220 West Street, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 220 West St. · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
One + Bedroom with Master Loft & Separate 1 bedroom Guest Cottage 2 blocks from Sebastopol - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.

Must come with a mask, gloves and foot coverings, and valid Government Issue ID. If you come unprepared the appointment will be canceled. We ask that you be punctual for your scheduled appointment. If you need to re-schedule please call our office.

For Occupied properties, go online and fill out a completed application and submit to our office.

Keep in mind that we are on limited staff in the office. We will respond as soon as we are able.

One + Bedroom with Master Loft & Separate 1 bedroom, 1 bath Guest Cottage, 2 blocks from Downtown Sebastopol
Main House: Electric range with hood, refridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, w/d hookups, and forced air gas heating. Mid Century Home, all vinyl wood flooring, newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, softly closed cupboards, large spacious living area, open beams, and several skylights. Off great room offers an office/bedroom and full bath. Expansive upper master loft overlooking living space, full bath with tub/shower combo, private sunny balcony/deck. Exterior covered brick patio leading to landscaped yard with flowering plants and several trees. Home features carport and off-street parking.
Guest Cottage: Fully contained newly renovated modern guest cottage, wood vinly flooring throughout bedroom, kitchen, quartz counters, all new kitchen cupboards, and new appliances. Separate step-up living room with lots of windows bringing in sunlight.
Exterior grounds; sunny large yard with pathways leading to main house yard.
Two blocks walking distance to downtown Sebastopol and just 10 minutes from Santa Rosa.

{Small dog considered}

Available Now-

Rental price includes: No utilities

www.dandgequity.com
DRE #01173800

(RLNE5648876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 West St. have any available units?
220 West St. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 West St. have?
Some of 220 West St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 West St. currently offering any rent specials?
220 West St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 West St. is pet friendly.
Does 220 West St. offer parking?
Yes, 220 West St. does offer parking.
Does 220 West St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 West St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West St. have a pool?
No, 220 West St. does not have a pool.
Does 220 West St. have accessible units?
No, 220 West St. does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 West St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 West St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 West St. does not have units with air conditioning.
