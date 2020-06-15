220 West St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

One + Bedroom with Master Loft & Separate 1 bedroom Guest Cottage 2 blocks from Sebastopol - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.



Must come with a mask, gloves and foot coverings, and valid Government Issue ID. If you come unprepared the appointment will be canceled. We ask that you be punctual for your scheduled appointment. If you need to re-schedule please call our office.



For Occupied properties, go online and fill out a completed application and submit to our office.



Keep in mind that we are on limited staff in the office. We will respond as soon as we are able.



One + Bedroom with Master Loft & Separate 1 bedroom, 1 bath Guest Cottage, 2 blocks from Downtown Sebastopol

Main House: Electric range with hood, refridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, w/d hookups, and forced air gas heating. Mid Century Home, all vinyl wood flooring, newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, softly closed cupboards, large spacious living area, open beams, and several skylights. Off great room offers an office/bedroom and full bath. Expansive upper master loft overlooking living space, full bath with tub/shower combo, private sunny balcony/deck. Exterior covered brick patio leading to landscaped yard with flowering plants and several trees. Home features carport and off-street parking.

Guest Cottage: Fully contained newly renovated modern guest cottage, wood vinly flooring throughout bedroom, kitchen, quartz counters, all new kitchen cupboards, and new appliances. Separate step-up living room with lots of windows bringing in sunlight.

Exterior grounds; sunny large yard with pathways leading to main house yard.

Two blocks walking distance to downtown Sebastopol and just 10 minutes from Santa Rosa.



{Small dog considered}



Available Now-



Rental price includes: No utilities



(RLNE5648876)