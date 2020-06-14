Apartment List
181 Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Seal Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bridgeport
17 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,645
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,793
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Seal Beach
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
974 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6407 E. Seaside Walk
6407 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,390
2400 sqft
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
16241 EAGLE LN.
16241 Eagle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1445 sqft
WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
1874 Stevely Ave
1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1670 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5252 SAINT GEORGE Road
5252 Saint George Road, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1419 sqft
The BEST location in WTMV. Enjoy your greenbelt & pool view. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
16632 Sims Lane - D
16632 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Huntington Harbor adjacent! This 4 unit building is located on a corner lot with a large park just down the street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16392 De Anza Circle
16392 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
861 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single level condo located in desirable Harbor Heights community. Kitchen features tile counters, pantry/storage, electric range and dishwasher. Newer laminate wood flooring in living spaces and bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Naples
1 Unit Available
51 Angelo Walk
51 North Angelo Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1250 sqft
Executive Lease! This gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Spanish home located in a ideal Naples Island location offers bay views from the front porch & wonderful upgrades throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16385 De Anza Circle
16385 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
837 sqft
Harbor Heights Villas homes are located near Huntington Harbor in the Northwest Huntington Beach area of Huntington Beach, California and mere minutes to the Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Seal Beach
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
28 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Bixby Park
14 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,935
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
SEADIP
26 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Washington
31 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Meadowood Place Apartment Homes is the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
City Guide for Seal Beach, CA

The wide beaches, ocean views, and eternal sun have attracted filmmakers to Seal Beach since the dawn of movie-making. The most famous production shot here was Cecil B. DeMille's "Ten Commandments," where Moses parted the Red Sea on a flat stretch of sand. This was the 1923 black-and-white version with Theodore Roberts as Moses and not the 1956 color version with Charlton Heston. (Bet you didn't know there were two of them.)

Quaint, uncrowded and not overdeveloped, Seal Beach stands out as the quintessential southern California beach town, complete with wooden pier, two miles of oceanfront, and just a few Starbucks. You'd be hard-pressed to find anything taller than three stories even among the commercial buildings. The locals are friendly and seem to consist mostly of surfboard toting beach-lovers.

Having trouble with Craigslist Seal Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Seal Beach, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Seal Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

