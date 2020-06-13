Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

132 Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bridgeport
17 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,680
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
341 10TH Street
341 10th Street, Seal Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
500 sqft
Way too COOL for SKOOL! Single Bedroom Bungalow is just 1 Block off Main Street in the fabulous seaside resort community of Seal Beach, CA.

1 of 44

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1602 Ocean Ave.
1602 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
2640 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed 4 Bath Luxury Home Steps From the Sand in Seal Beach! - This stunning and very unique luxury home is located just steps from the sands of Seal Beach.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
530 Galleon Way
530 Galleon Way, Seal Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1431 sqft
Elevate your expectations with the completely re-envisioned 530 Galleon. Brand new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, appliances, lighting, and more await for you to call this property home as you live at the heart of the Seal Beach lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Seal Beach
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
974 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
1874 Stevely Ave
1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1670 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
12098 S Stonegate Lane
12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6407 E. Seaside Walk
6407 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,390
2400 sqft
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16241 EAGLE LN.
16241 Eagle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1445 sqft
WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5252 SAINT GEORGE Road
5252 Saint George Road, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1419 sqft
The BEST location in WTMV. Enjoy your greenbelt & pool view. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
16632 Sims Lane - D
16632 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Huntington Harbor adjacent! This 4 unit building is located on a corner lot with a large park just down the street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16392 De Anza Circle
16392 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
861 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single level condo located in desirable Harbor Heights community. Kitchen features tile counters, pantry/storage, electric range and dishwasher. Newer laminate wood flooring in living spaces and bedrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16391 Forest Hills Lane
16391 Forest Hills Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2260 sqft
Fantastic Harbor Location includes boat dock!!! Remodeled home in exclusive Tennis Estates. This three bedroom two bath home is located a short walk to iconic Mothers Beach, and features it's own 25 foot boat dock.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Naples
1 Unit Available
6020 Lido Lane
6020 Lido Lane, Long Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
7294 sqft
Ideally situated on the Gold Coast section of the open water on Naples Island. This 5 bed, 8 bath, 7294 sq.ft. iconic landmark estate offers incredible panoramic water views and private direct access to your own dock accommodating up to a 60ft yacht.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
14 62nd Place
14 62nd Place, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
642 sqft
A single-story beach home with no shared walls and a driveway is now available for lease.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Naples
1 Unit Available
51 Angelo Walk
51 North Angelo Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1250 sqft
Executive Lease! This gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Spanish home located in a ideal Naples Island location offers bay views from the front porch & wonderful upgrades throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
3298 Tempe Drive
3298 Tempe Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1658 sqft
Call Mark or Mitch for your private showing today. Waterfront living...your time has come to enjoy this lifestyle! This end unit includes a 30' boat slip.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Bolsa Chica-Heil
1 Unit Available
16385 De Anza Circle
16385 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
837 sqft
Harbor Heights Villas homes are located near Huntington Harbor in the Northwest Huntington Beach area of Huntington Beach, California and mere minutes to the Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Seal Beach
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Seal Beach, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Seal Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

