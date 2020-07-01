All apartments in Seal Beach
Seal Beach, CA
628 Sea Breeze Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

628 Sea Breeze Drive

628 Sea Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

628 Sea Breeze Drive, Seal Beach, CA 90740
The Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Popular Atrium model home in the Seal Beach neighborhood known as "The Hill". Move in ready with 3 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, and a large laundry room. A spacious interior patio that brings outdoor living and sunlight inside, a large living room/ dining room opens to the patio which is perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen has new quartz counter tops, new appliances, and a new sink. Both baths have been remodeled with new tile flooring, new vanity and new toilets. The interior has been painted throughout, including new water proof flooring, upgraded double pane windows, new Ceiling fans in the dining room, newer windows throughout and the roof was recently replaced. This home has been lovingly maintained by its' owners. Just a stroll to the beach, Main Street with charming restaurants, shops, and within walking distance to the local award winning elementary school. Pet friendly. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Sea Breeze Drive have any available units?
628 Sea Breeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 628 Sea Breeze Drive have?
Some of 628 Sea Breeze Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Sea Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
628 Sea Breeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Sea Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Sea Breeze Drive is pet friendly.
Does 628 Sea Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 628 Sea Breeze Drive offers parking.
Does 628 Sea Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Sea Breeze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Sea Breeze Drive have a pool?
No, 628 Sea Breeze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 628 Sea Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 628 Sea Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Sea Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Sea Breeze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Sea Breeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Sea Breeze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

