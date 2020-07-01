628 Sea Breeze Drive

Amenities

Popular Atrium model home in the Seal Beach neighborhood known as "The Hill". Move in ready with 3 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, and a large laundry room. A spacious interior patio that brings outdoor living and sunlight inside, a large living room/ dining room opens to the patio which is perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen has new quartz counter tops, new appliances, and a new sink. Both baths have been remodeled with new tile flooring, new vanity and new toilets. The interior has been painted throughout, including new water proof flooring, upgraded double pane windows, new Ceiling fans in the dining room, newer windows throughout and the roof was recently replaced. This home has been lovingly maintained by its' owners. Just a stroll to the beach, Main Street with charming restaurants, shops, and within walking distance to the local award winning elementary school. Pet friendly. Call for details.