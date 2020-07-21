4348 Ironwood

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious Seal Beach Home - Spacious Seal Beach Home

Located one block from Old Ranch Country Club, this 2016 sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house includes custom paint and carpet, fireplace and master bedroom walk-in closet, a formal dining room, den, double car garage with washer/ dryer hook-ups. One block from Heather park and community tennis courts. Close to 405/22 freeways.



Neighborhood schools are Rossmoor Elementary, McAuliffe Middle, Los Alamitos High School.

$3195 monthly

$2600 deposit



1 year lease required.

Will accept most pets w/ additional pet deposit.



Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 650 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history.

To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.



(RLNE3312516)