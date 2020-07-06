3620 Aster Street

Amenities

Nesting in Seal Beach's community of College Park East, you will find your next home featuring 4-Bedrooms and 4-Bathroom!!. Step up to this lovely home, and walk inside. As you walk in you'll notice high vaulted ceilings and a step up level into the home. The spacious Living Room and Dining Room feature open floor plan between them, with hardwood flooring, and plantation shutters. From the Dining Room enter into a gourmet's kitchen, with a wrap-around black granite counter, natural wood shade shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances of Samsung Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave combo, gas cooktop, Dishwasher, and Wine Cooler. Find more room for all as you step down into the Family Room with wood and gas burning fireplace, a wet bar, and French Doors that lead to the enclosed rear yard. Downstairs a private wing features the downstairs bedroom, and bathroom, with laundry room and access to the Huge double-car garage. When its time to retire, head upstairs to find the other 3 bedrooms. One bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet and stage-like platform. The Grand Master Bedroom Suite offers a sitting area, a Huge walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom with separate enclosures for tub and shower, with marble counters. The hall Bathroom features tub/shower combo with a marble topped vanity. This home has room for all and then some. Located within the Blue-Ribbon Los Alamitos School District (Hopkinson Elementary, McAuliffe Middle, and Los Alamitos High). Nearby...Old Ranch Country Club, City of Seal Beach Tennis Center, tons of shopping and Restaurants, and super easy Fwy access. What more could you ask for? Call our office for a private viewing. Bring your bags.