Seal Beach, CA
3620 Aster Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM

3620 Aster Street

3620 Aster Street · No Longer Available
Seal Beach
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

3620 Aster Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
College Park East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Nesting in Seal Beach's community of College Park East, you will find your next home featuring 4-Bedrooms and 4-Bathroom!!. Step up to this lovely home, and walk inside. As you walk in you'll notice high vaulted ceilings and a step up level into the home. The spacious Living Room and Dining Room feature open floor plan between them, with hardwood flooring, and plantation shutters. From the Dining Room enter into a gourmet's kitchen, with a wrap-around black granite counter, natural wood shade shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances of Samsung Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave combo, gas cooktop, Dishwasher, and Wine Cooler. Find more room for all as you step down into the Family Room with wood and gas burning fireplace, a wet bar, and French Doors that lead to the enclosed rear yard. Downstairs a private wing features the downstairs bedroom, and bathroom, with laundry room and access to the Huge double-car garage. When its time to retire, head upstairs to find the other 3 bedrooms. One bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet and stage-like platform. The Grand Master Bedroom Suite offers a sitting area, a Huge walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom with separate enclosures for tub and shower, with marble counters. The hall Bathroom features tub/shower combo with a marble topped vanity. This home has room for all and then some. Located within the Blue-Ribbon Los Alamitos School District (Hopkinson Elementary, McAuliffe Middle, and Los Alamitos High). Nearby...Old Ranch Country Club, City of Seal Beach Tennis Center, tons of shopping and Restaurants, and super easy Fwy access. What more could you ask for? Call our office for a private viewing. Bring your bags.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Aster Street have any available units?
3620 Aster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3620 Aster Street have?
Some of 3620 Aster Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 Aster Street currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Aster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Aster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 Aster Street is pet friendly.
Does 3620 Aster Street offer parking?
Yes, 3620 Aster Street offers parking.
Does 3620 Aster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Aster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Aster Street have a pool?
No, 3620 Aster Street does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Aster Street have accessible units?
No, 3620 Aster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Aster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 Aster Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 Aster Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3620 Aster Street has units with air conditioning.

