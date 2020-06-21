All apartments in Seal Beach
341 10TH Street

341 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

341 10th Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Way too COOL for SKOOL! Single Bedroom Bungalow is just 1 Block off Main Street in the fabulous seaside resort community of Seal Beach, CA. 3 short blocks from the Sea, Sand, and Surf of the Pacific Ocean and Seal Beach Pier, this immaculate Hideaway has it all! Newly renovated unit is fully furnished and stocked. Kitchen, Living / Bedroom combination and Full Bathroom. All utilities INCLUDING Internet and Cable and WIFI. Shared patio. Street parking with permit. Coin operated laundry on site. Minimum term is 30 days :) Enjoy the unique Old Town atmosphere of Seal Beach with a wide variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, & recreation choices. Close to all major venues in the Long Beach, Los Angeles, & Anaheim (Disneyland, convention centers) areas, and all of Orange County. Convenient to both Long Beach and John Wayne Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 10TH Street have any available units?
341 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 341 10TH Street have?
Some of 341 10TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
341 10TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 341 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 341 10TH Street offer parking?
No, 341 10TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 341 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 341 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 341 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 341 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 341 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 10TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 10TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 10TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
