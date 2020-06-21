341 10TH Street

Amenities

Way too COOL for SKOOL! Single Bedroom Bungalow is just 1 Block off Main Street in the fabulous seaside resort community of Seal Beach, CA. 3 short blocks from the Sea, Sand, and Surf of the Pacific Ocean and Seal Beach Pier, this immaculate Hideaway has it all! Newly renovated unit is fully furnished and stocked. Kitchen, Living / Bedroom combination and Full Bathroom. All utilities INCLUDING Internet and Cable and WIFI. Shared patio. Street parking with permit. Coin operated laundry on site. Minimum term is 30 days :) Enjoy the unique Old Town atmosphere of Seal Beach with a wide variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, & recreation choices. Close to all major venues in the Long Beach, Los Angeles, & Anaheim (Disneyland, convention centers) areas, and all of Orange County. Convenient to both Long Beach and John Wayne Airports.