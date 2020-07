Amenities

236 HARVARD LN Available 07/15/20 SEAL BEACH 4BR HOME--AVAILABLE THIS SUMMER!!! - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2gr3j1JvPRA&mls=1



COMING VERY SOON!! A CHARMING SINGLE STORY HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AREA OF COLLEGE PARK WEST. THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOS ALAMITOS SCHOOL DISTRICT. THE CURB APPEAL IS IMMEDIATE AND SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP. THE CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN WAS REMODELED THREE YEARS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WEATHERED DRIFTWOOD LOOKING TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT THE HOME. THIS FOUR BEDROOM HOME FEATURES A MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN SUITE BATH AND LARGE WALK-IN TILED SHOWER. THE SPACIOUS LIVING-DINING AREA FEATURES A GAS FIREPLACE AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADING OUT TO THE PATIO AND BACKYARD AREA. THE HOME ALSO HAS CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AN AIR EVACUATION SYSTEM TO KEEP ENERGY COSTS DOWN. THE EASYCARE BACKYARD HAS MATURE LEMON AND LIME BUSHES AND SEPARATE STORAGE BUILDING. LAUNDRY FACILITIES ARE IN THE GARAGE WITH WASHER & DRYER IN PLACE. WEEKLY LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED. THERE IS A SMALL COMMUNITY PARK WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE AND ACCESS TO THE BIKE PATHS ALONG THE SAN GABRIEL RIVERBED. THIS PROPERTY HAS EASY FREEWAY ACCESS AND CLOSE TO THE RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, AND STORES IN BELMONT SHORE AND SEAL BEACH AREAS. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH SKYLINE PROPERTIES. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY. RentWithSkyline. com.



