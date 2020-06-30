All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

159 13th Street

159 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

159 13th Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Call Kenny for appointment: 562-477-1489
2nd Floor - Front unit with street view. Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom facing Electric Ave Greenbelt Parkway. This unit has remodeled Kitchen: paint, Quartz counters, cabinets, new vinyl plank flooring, Stainless steal sink, New faucet, disposal. Comes with stove / oven, Dishwasher. Double pane vinyl windows, & 2 inch faux wood window blinds. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Bedrooms are spacious with large closets. 4-unit building, pride of ownership, community laundry room. Water, and trash paid. Community laundry room - coin op machines. Plenty of light and fresh air. Walk to Main street and the beach. No AC. Wall heater only. Only ADA (approved) Companion / service pets will be accepted. 1-year lease required. Very sorry no garages available. Street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 13th Street have any available units?
159 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 159 13th Street have?
Some of 159 13th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 159 13th Street offer parking?
No, 159 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 159 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 13th Street have a pool?
No, 159 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 159 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

