159 13th Street

2nd Floor - Front unit with street view. Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom facing Electric Ave Greenbelt Parkway. This unit has remodeled Kitchen: paint, Quartz counters, cabinets, new vinyl plank flooring, Stainless steal sink, New faucet, disposal. Comes with stove / oven, Dishwasher. Double pane vinyl windows, & 2 inch faux wood window blinds. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Bedrooms are spacious with large closets. 4-unit building, pride of ownership, community laundry room. Water, and trash paid. Community laundry room - coin op machines. Plenty of light and fresh air. Walk to Main street and the beach. No AC. Wall heater only. Only ADA (approved) Companion / service pets will be accepted. 1-year lease required. Very sorry no garages available. Street parking only.