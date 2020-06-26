All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

13601 Del Monte Drive

13601 Del Monte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13601 Del Monte Drive, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Leisure World

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Leisure World Regency Terrace Condominium: Unit B66. Enjoy a tranquil location in the 55+ gated community with beautiful park and greenbelt views. Perfect for entertaining, the condo features an open floor concept living room, dining room and chef’s kitchen. The kitchen is furnished with newer appliances, oak cabinets and quartz countertops. The spacious master suite includes neutral paint, crown molding, charming plantation shutters and an upgraded master bath with custom medicine cabinets, and a delightful cultured marble vanity and bathtub/ shower. In addition to the turnkey rental unit, you will have access to the use of laundry facilities, assigned garage parking, 3 storage closets, 24-hour security, 9-hole private golf course, swimming pool, 6 clubhouses, amphitheater, gym, library, pharmacy and medical center. Located only minutes from beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13601 Del Monte Drive have any available units?
13601 Del Monte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 13601 Del Monte Drive have?
Some of 13601 Del Monte Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13601 Del Monte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13601 Del Monte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13601 Del Monte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13601 Del Monte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 13601 Del Monte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13601 Del Monte Drive offers parking.
Does 13601 Del Monte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13601 Del Monte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13601 Del Monte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13601 Del Monte Drive has a pool.
Does 13601 Del Monte Drive have accessible units?
No, 13601 Del Monte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13601 Del Monte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13601 Del Monte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13601 Del Monte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13601 Del Monte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
