13601 Del Monte Drive

Leisure World Regency Terrace Condominium: Unit B66. Enjoy a tranquil location in the 55+ gated community with beautiful park and greenbelt views. Perfect for entertaining, the condo features an open floor concept living room, dining room and chef’s kitchen. The kitchen is furnished with newer appliances, oak cabinets and quartz countertops. The spacious master suite includes neutral paint, crown molding, charming plantation shutters and an upgraded master bath with custom medicine cabinets, and a delightful cultured marble vanity and bathtub/ shower. In addition to the turnkey rental unit, you will have access to the use of laundry facilities, assigned garage parking, 3 storage closets, 24-hour security, 9-hole private golf course, swimming pool, 6 clubhouses, amphitheater, gym, library, pharmacy and medical center. Located only minutes from beaches!