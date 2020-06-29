All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

12274 Bridgewater Way

12274 Bridgewater Way · No Longer Available
Location

12274 Bridgewater Way, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious 5 Bed 4 Bath in Old Ranch Community - Property Id: 223636

Large Spacious 5 Bed, 4 Bath located in the Gated Community of Old Ranch. 3, 592 sq ft of Living Space. Stunning Front Yard with Custom Pavers leads to the Formal Entryway, Dining room, Sitting room, Huge Open Concept Kitchen with Granite counters, Island counter and lots of Cabinets. Custom Tile Flooring throughout Butler's Pantry, Family room, and Laundry room with Fireplace in Family Room & Built-in for Large TV. Gorgeous Staircase leads upstairs to a loft area for extra living space. Master Bedroom has a fireplace, Sitting area, two walk-in closets, dual vanities, ceiling fan, bathroom. Two bedrooms have a Jack & Jill Bath between them. 4th upstairs bedroom has its own bathroom. Backyard is perfect with Waterfall Swimming Pool and Spa. Outdoor Entertainment area is completed with a built-in Grill, Fireplace. Solar Panels reduce pool & household electricity costs. Pets 15 LBS or less allowed with additional $100/month rent and non-refundable pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223636
Property Id 223636

(RLNE5555053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12274 Bridgewater Way have any available units?
12274 Bridgewater Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 12274 Bridgewater Way have?
Some of 12274 Bridgewater Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12274 Bridgewater Way currently offering any rent specials?
12274 Bridgewater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12274 Bridgewater Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12274 Bridgewater Way is pet friendly.
Does 12274 Bridgewater Way offer parking?
No, 12274 Bridgewater Way does not offer parking.
Does 12274 Bridgewater Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12274 Bridgewater Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12274 Bridgewater Way have a pool?
Yes, 12274 Bridgewater Way has a pool.
Does 12274 Bridgewater Way have accessible units?
No, 12274 Bridgewater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12274 Bridgewater Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12274 Bridgewater Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12274 Bridgewater Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12274 Bridgewater Way does not have units with air conditioning.

