330 Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
The Hill
2 Units Available
Pier at Sausalito
120 Bulkley Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to The Pier.

Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay.

Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
86 Marion Avenue
86 Marion Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 All New 1 Bedroom Home w/ Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 297270 Renovated to the Studs , All New Cozy Retreat High on Hill in South Sausalito, Nestled in Live Ca Oak Trees 10 minutes from SF , miles away from the Hustle &

Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
316 Richardson Street
316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,600
480 sqft
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window.

Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
302 Third Street
302 3rd Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1100 sqft
RENOVATED TWO BED / ONE BATH WITH GARAGE IN SAUSALITO WITH STUNNING BAY AND CITY VIEWS - Updated two bed / one bath in Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline.

Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
65 Edwards Ave A
65 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
900 sqft
Beautiful 2BR Apartment with Amazing Views - Property Id: 227625 2Bd/ 1Ba lower unit in a duplex with spectacular VIEWS of the Bay. * Kitchen w/granite counter tops and new appliances.

Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1096 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.

Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
9 Edwards Ave.
9 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1225 sqft
Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home.

The Hill
1 Unit Available
45 Harrison Avenue
45 Harrison Avenue, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1649 sqft
Spectacular SF Views from this Mediterranean Style Sausalito Home - Walk through the wrought-iron gate, up the romantically lit stone steps, past the landscaped front garden to this beautiful Mediterranean style Sausalito home.

Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
118 Sausalito Blvd
118 Sausalito Boulevard, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1200 sqft
118 Sausalito Blvd Available 06/15/20 Easy Commute, Gorgeous Views - FOUNDATION - - Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.

Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
105 Bridgeway Boulevard
105 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
Rare waterfront, delightful and spacious home with access to your own secluded beach in the desirable Old Town of Sausalito. Watch the sun rise from your deck, hear the waves, open your fence gate and walk on the beach.

Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
311 2ND ST
311 2nd Street, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
2054 sqft
Chic Upscale Downtown Sausalito 3bd/3ba- City Views-FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Sausalito
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.

West Shore Road
1 Unit Available
73 West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road, Belvedere, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais.

1 Unit Available
123 Buckelew Street
123 Buckelew Street, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1816 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) DISCOUNT! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Sausalito
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,326
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Inner Richmond
1 Unit Available
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
669 sqft
Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is home to Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops.
11 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Inner Richmond
1 Unit Available
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,095
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1961 mid-century modern building lies in the coveted Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sausalito, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sausalito renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

