3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
226 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
45 Harrison Avenue
45 Harrison Avenue, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1649 sqft
Spectacular SF Views from this Mediterranean Style Sausalito Home - Walk through the wrought-iron gate, up the romantically lit stone steps, past the landscaped front garden to this beautiful Mediterranean style Sausalito home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
105 Bridgeway Boulevard
105 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA
Rare waterfront, delightful and spacious home with access to your own secluded beach in the desirable Old Town of Sausalito. Watch the sun rise from your deck, hear the waves, open your fence gate and walk on the beach.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
311 2ND ST
311 2nd Street, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
2054 sqft
Chic Upscale Downtown Sausalito 3bd/3ba- City Views-FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Sausalito
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Buckelew Street
123 Buckelew Street, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1816 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) DISCOUNT! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
West Shore Road
1 Unit Available
73 West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road, Belvedere, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Sausalito
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Lower Pacific Heights
79 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,601
1108 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
1660 BAY
1660 Bay St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,095
1104 sqft
Colonial-style complex with Golden Gate views, close to restaurants, shops and bars in San Francisco's desirable Marina District. In-unit laundry facilities, refrigerators and dishwashers. Lobby, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:18pm
Inner Richmond
1 Unit Available
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 5th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
12 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,613
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Almonte
1 Unit Available
129 Morning Sun Ave
129 Morning Sun Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2750 sqft
Beautiful light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath home is ready for you - This light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath 2750.00+ sqft home has views of Richardson Bay and Mt. Tamalpais.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
2406 Clay Street PH
2406 Clay St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1400 sqft
Unit PH Available 08/15/20 Stunning Upper Pacific Heights Apartment - Property Id: 107537 Luxury Pacific Heights 3 bathroom, 2 bedroom plus a large private and enclosed office that could be a third bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
60 Hazel Ave.
60 Hazel Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
2381 sqft
60 Hazel Ave. Available 07/05/20 Peaceful, Tranquil, light filled, 3bd/2.5ba home in desirable M.V. - FOUNDATION- - This 3bd/2.5 ba home sits on the hillside of desirable Mill Valley.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tamalpais Valley
1 Unit Available
735 Bay Rd
735 Bay Road, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
4000 sqft
735 Bay Rd Available 08/01/20 Fabulous M.V. Home. A gardener's delight! Many fruit trees, vegetable beds, & herbs! -FOUNDATION- - A Truly Unique, custom designed Mill Valley home! Bask in the peaceful, Zen like feel of this special 3bd+/3ba estate.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Street
1 Unit Available
3030 Steiner Street
3030 Steiner Street, San Francisco, CA
3030 Steiner Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Gem, in an upscale Neighborhood! - If you're looking for something amazing, look no more... This spacious gem is it. Location is prime, on the corner of Union St.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Outer Richmond
1 Unit Available
2224 Clement ST Unit 112
2224 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishermans Wharf
1 Unit Available
2665 Leavenworth St
2665 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,300
1913 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Lyford Dr
93 Lyford Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2081 sqft
VIDEO- Chic Tiburon 3bd/2ba Stunner - VIEWS- FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ07TVO3y7A&feature=youtu.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
2541 California Street #7
2541 California Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
Luxury Pac Hts Condo With Private Deck, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $6,250/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $275/mo.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
561 Silverado Drive
561 Silverado Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2583 sqft
Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood.
