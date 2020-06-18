86 Marion Avenue

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 All New 1 Bedroom Home w/ Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 297270
Renovated to the Studs , All New
Cozy Retreat High on Hill in South Sausalito, Nestled in Live Ca Oak Trees 10 minutes from SF , miles away from
the Hustle & Bustle of City on quiet Cul De Sac.
Beautiful Bay Views of Angel Island from Wall of Windows
Redwood Deck on 3 Sides
SS Appliances, Omega Cabinetry , Silestone Counters with an Island Dining Table, White Oak Hardwood Floors , 3 Skylights , Marble Shower, WalkIn Elfa System Closet , New Washer / Dryer in Utility Closet , Hans Grohe Plumbing , Custom Lighting
High Pitched Hardwood Ceiling
Unique Floating Tree House
A Nature Lovers Paradise with walking access to GGNRA Hiking & Biking Trails. Quick Access to Ferry & Bus Service
Lovely Stairway Entry with Cherry, Maple Trees & Blooming Shrubs & Flowers
Parking for 1 Car Only on CarDeck
Ideal , High Quality Home for a Renter with Sparse Furnishings
Tenant pays all Utilities
Background & Credit Check & Approved Rental Insurance
Required
Only Serious Inquiries Please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297270
Property Id 297270
No Pets Allowed
