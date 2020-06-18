86 Marion Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/20 All New 1 Bedroom Home w/ Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 297270



Renovated to the Studs , All New

Cozy Retreat High on Hill in South Sausalito, Nestled in Live Ca Oak Trees 10 minutes from SF , miles away from

the Hustle & Bustle of City on quiet Cul De Sac.

Beautiful Bay Views of Angel Island from Wall of Windows

Redwood Deck on 3 Sides



SS Appliances, Omega Cabinetry , Silestone Counters with an Island Dining Table, White Oak Hardwood Floors , 3 Skylights , Marble Shower, WalkIn Elfa System Closet , New Washer / Dryer in Utility Closet , Hans Grohe Plumbing , Custom Lighting

High Pitched Hardwood Ceiling

Unique Floating Tree House



A Nature Lovers Paradise with walking access to GGNRA Hiking & Biking Trails. Quick Access to Ferry & Bus Service

Lovely Stairway Entry with Cherry, Maple Trees & Blooming Shrubs & Flowers



Parking for 1 Car Only on CarDeck

Ideal , High Quality Home for a Renter with Sparse Furnishings



Tenant pays all Utilities

Background & Credit Check & Approved Rental Insurance

Required

Only Serious Inquiries Please

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297270

Property Id 297270



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844921)