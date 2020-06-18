All apartments in Sausalito
Sausalito, CA
86 Marion Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

86 Marion Avenue

86 Marion Avenue
Sausalito
Location

86 Marion Avenue, Sausalito, CA 94965
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $4000 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 All New 1 Bedroom Home w/ Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 297270

Renovated to the Studs , All New
Cozy Retreat High on Hill in South Sausalito, Nestled in Live Ca Oak Trees 10 minutes from SF , miles away from
the Hustle & Bustle of City on quiet Cul De Sac.
Beautiful Bay Views of Angel Island from Wall of Windows
Redwood Deck on 3 Sides

SS Appliances, Omega Cabinetry , Silestone Counters with an Island Dining Table, White Oak Hardwood Floors , 3 Skylights , Marble Shower, WalkIn Elfa System Closet , New Washer / Dryer in Utility Closet , Hans Grohe Plumbing , Custom Lighting
High Pitched Hardwood Ceiling
Unique Floating Tree House

A Nature Lovers Paradise with walking access to GGNRA Hiking & Biking Trails. Quick Access to Ferry & Bus Service
Lovely Stairway Entry with Cherry, Maple Trees & Blooming Shrubs & Flowers

Parking for 1 Car Only on CarDeck
Ideal , High Quality Home for a Renter with Sparse Furnishings

Tenant pays all Utilities
Background & Credit Check & Approved Rental Insurance
Required
Only Serious Inquiries Please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297270
Property Id 297270

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Marion Avenue have any available units?
86 Marion Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86 Marion Avenue have?
Some of 86 Marion Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Marion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
86 Marion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Marion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 86 Marion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sausalito.
Does 86 Marion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 86 Marion Avenue does offer parking.
Does 86 Marion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Marion Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Marion Avenue have a pool?
No, 86 Marion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 86 Marion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 86 Marion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Marion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Marion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Marion Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Marion Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
