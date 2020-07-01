19365 Shubert Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Located between Cox Ave. and Miller Ave. Easy access to CA-85 off Saratoga Ave. 1.3 miles from Argonaut Elementary. 1.9 miles from Redwood Middle School. 2.5 miles from Saratoga High School. Large back yard, enclosed front yard. Gardener included in rent.

Two-stories single family house with 3-car attached garage is located in a quite neighbor off of Cox Ave. Easy access to Saratoga Ave, CA-85, and Lawrence Expressway.



House have central HVAC, all new appliances, new water heater, pantry, large family and living area, dining area, laundry room, guest bedroom or office, very large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Large back yard, wraps to the front, storage shed is near garage. Weekly gardening included in rent.



Tenants responsible for all utilities:

Water - San Jose Water Company

Electric & Gas - PG&E

Telecom/TV/Internet - Comcast or AT&T

Garbage & Recycle - West Valley Collection & Recycling



Schools:

Argonaut Elementary

Redwood Middle

Saratoga High



Note: Fireplace and other wood-burning stove are prohibited to be used.