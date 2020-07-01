All apartments in Saratoga
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

19365 Shubert Drive

19365 Shubert Drive · (408) 366-6030
Location

19365 Shubert Drive, Saratoga, CA 95070
Pride's Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located between Cox Ave. and Miller Ave. Easy access to CA-85 off Saratoga Ave. 1.3 miles from Argonaut Elementary. 1.9 miles from Redwood Middle School. 2.5 miles from Saratoga High School. Large back yard, enclosed front yard. Gardener included in rent.
Two-stories single family house with 3-car attached garage is located in a quite neighbor off of Cox Ave. Easy access to Saratoga Ave, CA-85, and Lawrence Expressway.

House have central HVAC, all new appliances, new water heater, pantry, large family and living area, dining area, laundry room, guest bedroom or office, very large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Large back yard, wraps to the front, storage shed is near garage. Weekly gardening included in rent.

Tenants responsible for all utilities:
Water - San Jose Water Company
Electric & Gas - PG&E
Telecom/TV/Internet - Comcast or AT&T
Garbage & Recycle - West Valley Collection & Recycling

Schools:
Argonaut Elementary
Redwood Middle
Saratoga High

Note: Fireplace and other wood-burning stove are prohibited to be used.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19365 Shubert Drive have any available units?
19365 Shubert Drive has a unit available for $5,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19365 Shubert Drive have?
Some of 19365 Shubert Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19365 Shubert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19365 Shubert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19365 Shubert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19365 Shubert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga.
Does 19365 Shubert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19365 Shubert Drive offers parking.
Does 19365 Shubert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19365 Shubert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19365 Shubert Drive have a pool?
No, 19365 Shubert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19365 Shubert Drive have accessible units?
No, 19365 Shubert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19365 Shubert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19365 Shubert Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19365 Shubert Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19365 Shubert Drive has units with air conditioning.
