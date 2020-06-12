All apartments in Saratoga
Last updated June 12 2020

14672 Oak Street

14672 Oak Street · (408) 873-2100 ext. 643
Location

14672 Oak Street, Saratoga, CA 95070
Saratoga Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14672 Oak Street · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
Charming Downtown Saratoga Home with Historical Designation - Warm and inviting historically designated home within walking distance to Oak St. Elementary School and downtown shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom, two bath home has been lovingly restored by the owners with a formal ding room featuring an original siding wall. Bright and airy formal living room with stained Pine flooring.Separate family room with built in bookshelves, gas burning fire,hardwood flooring. Two additional rooms could function as bedrooms or home office, play room for example. Inside laundry with full size stack- able washer and dryer. Downstairs bathroom with large walk in shower stall. Beautifully upgraded kitchen with gas stove, central island, pine flooring. Upstairs the home has a large master bedroom, a second bedroom, full bathroom with tub. The third bedroom is set with built in bedroom furniture and retains its original charm with the hardwood flooring.

Total monthly charges are rent + $10 monthly for the tenant benefit program. The tenant benefit program provides tenants exclusive access to 24 hour account management, 24 hour emergency service, free concierge utility service and credit reporting.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Please call our office BEFORE applying as application fees are non-refundable. To apply for this property or to view more details please visit our website: www.rec-rentals.com.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
CalDRE Corporation License #01201656

(RLNE4696273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14672 Oak Street have any available units?
14672 Oak Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14672 Oak Street have?
Some of 14672 Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14672 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
14672 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14672 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14672 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 14672 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 14672 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 14672 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14672 Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14672 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 14672 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 14672 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 14672 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14672 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14672 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14672 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14672 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
