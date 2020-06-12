14672 Oak Street

Amenities

Charming Downtown Saratoga Home with Historical Designation - Warm and inviting historically designated home within walking distance to Oak St. Elementary School and downtown shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom, two bath home has been lovingly restored by the owners with a formal ding room featuring an original siding wall. Bright and airy formal living room with stained Pine flooring.Separate family room with built in bookshelves, gas burning fire,hardwood flooring. Two additional rooms could function as bedrooms or home office, play room for example. Inside laundry with full size stack- able washer and dryer. Downstairs bathroom with large walk in shower stall. Beautifully upgraded kitchen with gas stove, central island, pine flooring. Upstairs the home has a large master bedroom, a second bedroom, full bathroom with tub. The third bedroom is set with built in bedroom furniture and retains its original charm with the hardwood flooring.



Total monthly charges are rent + $10 monthly for the tenant benefit program. The tenant benefit program provides tenants exclusive access to 24 hour account management, 24 hour emergency service, free concierge utility service and credit reporting.



*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.



Please call our office BEFORE applying as application fees are non-refundable. To apply for this property or to view more details please visit our website: www.rec-rentals.com.



Real Estate Connections

408-873-2100

CalDRE Corporation License #01201656



