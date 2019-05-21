Sign Up
Home
/
Santa Rosa Valley, CA
/
2800 Las Brisas Dr
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
2800 Las Brisas Dr
2800 Las Brisas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2800 Las Brisas Drive, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012
Santa Rosa Valley
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Guesthouse. 1 Bedroom. 1 Bath. Utilities included. NO smoking inside the guesthouse. Parking: 2 spots. Over 500 square feet. Gated community. 1 person $1400, 2 persons $1470.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2800 Las Brisas Dr have any available units?
2800 Las Brisas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Rosa Valley, CA
.
Is 2800 Las Brisas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Las Brisas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Las Brisas Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Las Brisas Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Las Brisas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Las Brisas Dr offers parking.
Does 2800 Las Brisas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Las Brisas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Las Brisas Dr have a pool?
No, 2800 Las Brisas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Las Brisas Dr have accessible units?
No, 2800 Las Brisas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Las Brisas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Las Brisas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Las Brisas Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Las Brisas Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
