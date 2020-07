Amenities

Rare opportunity in the Santa Rosa Valley. Five bedroom one story home on over an acre flat! Six stall horse barn with turn outs, breezway barn. Large arena area, big pasture area, grassy area and more. all fenced and ready to go. Perfect for training. Excellent location. Wood like floors and granite kitchen. Large master bedroom has walk in closet. Super ranch at a great price.