46 Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA with washer-dryer

1 Unit Available
1234 Buena Vista Avenue
1234 Buena Vista Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1000 sqft
Coming available is 2 bedroom 1 bath with a separate office in a great family neighborhood of Pacific Grove.

1 Unit Available
1119 Presidio Boulevard
1119 Presidio Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1008 sqft
BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.

1 Unit Available
218 5th Street
218 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
850 sqft
FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more.

1 Unit Available
284 Laurel Avenue
284 Laurel Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Fully Furnished With Comfort and Elegance - This gorgeous two-story home offers many custom features and ocean views from two of the bedrooms that will leave you longing for home when away. Located at 284 Laurel Ave.

1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
1400 sqft
Welcome to “Seabreeze!” Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.

1 Unit Available
725 2nd Street
725 2nd Street, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
800 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
3119 Yellow House Guest
105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,968
700 sqft
Welcome to “Yellow House Guest Suite”! ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our

1 Unit Available
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,402
2800 sqft
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.

1 Unit Available
3779 Sea Otter House
215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,351
1800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$5351 to 9032 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.

1 Unit Available
3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea
112 16th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,396
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly! **Rent ranges from $6396 to $10,607 per month depending on length of
Results within 1 mile of Pacific Grove

1 Unit Available
New Monterey
718 Lottie Street
718 Lottie Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1204 sqft
COMING SOON - Charming Monterey Home - Charming home in great location / neighborhood. Two fireplaces in the home, one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. There is a washer & Dryer in the home for you us.

1 Unit Available
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary
67 Spanish Bay Circle, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,581
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in regards to minimum stay requirements.

1 Unit Available
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,404
2570 sqft
***The rental amount ranges from $6404 to $12,713 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.

1 Unit Available
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,454
2800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$7454 to $15,862 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.

1 Unit Available
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer. The galley style kitchen comes with a top stove, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
1071 Mission Street
1071 Mission Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private

1 Unit Available
Old Town
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Pacific Grove
Verified

6 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.

1 Unit Available
Carmel Point
26285 Dolores Street
26285 Dolores Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2064 sqft
26285 Dolores Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Carmel Home with Views of Point Lobos - (GREET) San Carlos Agency, Inc.

1 Unit Available
Carmel - by - the - Sea
3770 Stone's Throw
2505 2nd Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,269
2009 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $7269 to $15,362 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** A storybook English cottage, surrounded by serene

1 Unit Available
Hatton Fields
3768 Belle Folie
25045 Monterey Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,824
1200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4824 to $7979 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.

1 Unit Available
3397 Pacific Whispers
3075 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,452
2500 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***Rents monthly for $7451 to $15,857 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).

1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
150 San Bernabe Drive
150 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1441 sqft
Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition.

1 Unit Available
3771 Serenity in the Woods
4168 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,401
2068 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6401 to $12,710 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this

