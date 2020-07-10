/
apartments with washer dryer
46 Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA with washer-dryer
1234 Buena Vista Avenue
1234 Buena Vista Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1000 sqft
Coming available is 2 bedroom 1 bath with a separate office in a great family neighborhood of Pacific Grove.
1119 Presidio Boulevard
1119 Presidio Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1008 sqft
BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.
218 5th Street
218 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
850 sqft
FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more.
284 Laurel Avenue
284 Laurel Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Fully Furnished With Comfort and Elegance - This gorgeous two-story home offers many custom features and ocean views from two of the bedrooms that will leave you longing for home when away. Located at 284 Laurel Ave.
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
1400 sqft
Welcome to “Seabreeze!” Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.
725 2nd Street
725 2nd Street, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
800 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
3119 Yellow House Guest
105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,968
700 sqft
Welcome to “Yellow House Guest Suite”! ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,402
2800 sqft
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.
3779 Sea Otter House
215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,351
1800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$5351 to 9032 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.
3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea
112 16th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,396
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly! **Rent ranges from $6396 to $10,607 per month depending on length of
Results within 1 mile of Pacific Grove
New Monterey
718 Lottie Street
718 Lottie Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1204 sqft
COMING SOON - Charming Monterey Home - Charming home in great location / neighborhood. Two fireplaces in the home, one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. There is a washer & Dryer in the home for you us.
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary
67 Spanish Bay Circle, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,581
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in regards to minimum stay requirements.
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,404
2570 sqft
***The rental amount ranges from $6404 to $12,713 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,454
2800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$7454 to $15,862 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer. The galley style kitchen comes with a top stove, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
1071 Mission Street
1071 Mission Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private
Old Town
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Pacific Grove
Verified
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
Carmel Point
26285 Dolores Street
26285 Dolores Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2064 sqft
26285 Dolores Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Carmel Home with Views of Point Lobos - (GREET) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Carmel - by - the - Sea
3770 Stone's Throw
2505 2nd Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,269
2009 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $7269 to $15,362 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** A storybook English cottage, surrounded by serene
Hatton Fields
3768 Belle Folie
25045 Monterey Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,824
1200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4824 to $7979 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.
3397 Pacific Whispers
3075 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,452
2500 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***Rents monthly for $7451 to $15,857 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).
Monterey Vista
150 San Bernabe Drive
150 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1441 sqft
Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition.
3771 Serenity in the Woods
4168 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,401
2068 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6401 to $12,710 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this
