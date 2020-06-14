13 Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 39
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 28
Situated on the edge of Monterey Bay and known for its beach houses, boardwalk amusement park, laidback vibe and redwoods, Santa Cruz is certainly an appealing draw for beach bums, hippies, and nature lovers looking to settle down. “Surf City”, as it’s known to some, is home to a college campus (UCSC, which is also the city’s largest employer) and has a youthful and very liberal vibe to it. Nope, there’s nothing conservative or buttoned-up about this seaside town. Expect to meet people from ...
Of course, there will be times when you need to head on in, rest your head and make yourself at home. Where you do that is entirely up to you, but here are some helpful tips to renting an apartment in él Santa Cruz. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Cruz renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.