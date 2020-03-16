All apartments in Santa Cruz
222 Jackson ST

222 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 Jackson Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available to see June 15th from10-4:00 ready for move in July 1 photos on zillow are not correct, the studio in the back is a separate rental unit. Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom home with ...Quartz counters, farmhouse sink and all stainless appliances in kitchen...Radiant heat, Hansgrohe fixtures, rain shower head in bathroom...Ring wifi smart video doorbell and camera system with smart lighting...Hardwood floors...Wifi smart thermostat...Tankless water heater...Dual pane windows...Updated LED recessed lighting throughout...Trex deck...Landscaped, fenced yard...Raised garden beds......Sorry no pets Great commute location and walking distance to downtown, close to beaches and all Santa Cruz has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

