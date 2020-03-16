222 Jackson ST

Amenities

Available to see June 15th from10-4:00 ready for move in July 1 photos on zillow are not correct, the studio in the back is a separate rental unit. Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom home with ...Quartz counters, farmhouse sink and all stainless appliances in kitchen...Radiant heat, Hansgrohe fixtures, rain shower head in bathroom...Ring wifi smart video doorbell and camera system with smart lighting...Hardwood floors...Wifi smart thermostat...Tankless water heater...Dual pane windows...Updated LED recessed lighting throughout...Trex deck...Landscaped, fenced yard...Raised garden beds......Sorry no pets Great commute location and walking distance to downtown, close to beaches and all Santa Cruz has to offer!