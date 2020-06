Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1318 River St Available 07/01/20 3/1 Close to UC, hiking, and downtown - Remodeled 3br, 1ba house on West side close to UCSC. For 4 people or less. Windows overlooking the San Lorenzo River. Your own section of river front. Woodsy feel in the city. New heater. New dual pane windows. New off-street covered parking. New sky lights. Enough off-street parking for 4.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806095)