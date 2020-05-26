Amenities

Must watch virtual tour before calling (copy and paste into browser):

https://youtu.be/b5Bl1m-xgqA



**AVAILABLE JULY 1st**



- 3 bed 2 bath home

- 1,500sqft

- Two levels

- Dishwasher, electric stove

- Large back patio

- Master with balcony

- 2 car garage w/ additional spots in driveway

- Fireplace

- Washer & dryer



Location Overview:



- 3min walk to Mission Street!

- Across the street from breweries, restaurants, wineries, coffee shops, distilleries, and New Leaf Market.

- 8min bike ride to UCSC and 6min drive

-15min walk to Whale Beach and West Cliff Drive

- 10min drive/bike ride to Downtown Santa Cruz



Address: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Rent: $3,850

Deposit: $4,500



*******Available: July 1st, 2020*******



For more information call 831-515-8421



(Additional photos coming soon)