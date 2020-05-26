Amenities
Property Overview: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Must watch virtual tour before calling (copy and paste into browser):
https://youtu.be/b5Bl1m-xgqA
**AVAILABLE JULY 1st**
- 3 bed 2 bath home
- 1,500sqft
- Two levels
- Dishwasher, electric stove
- Large back patio
- Master with balcony
- 2 car garage w/ additional spots in driveway
- Fireplace
- Washer & dryer
Location Overview:
- 3min walk to Mission Street!
- Across the street from breweries, restaurants, wineries, coffee shops, distilleries, and New Leaf Market.
- 8min bike ride to UCSC and 6min drive
-15min walk to Whale Beach and West Cliff Drive
- 10min drive/bike ride to Downtown Santa Cruz
Address: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Rent: $3,850
Deposit: $4,500
*******Available: July 1st, 2020*******
For more information call 831-515-8421
(Additional photos coming soon)