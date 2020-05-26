All apartments in Santa Cruz
Find more places like 106 Crespi Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Cruz, CA
/
106 Crespi Ct
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

106 Crespi Ct

106 Crespi Court · (831) 515-8421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Cruz
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

106 Crespi Court, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Property Overview: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Must watch virtual tour before calling (copy and paste into browser):
https://youtu.be/b5Bl1m-xgqA

**AVAILABLE JULY 1st**

- 3 bed 2 bath home
- 1,500sqft
- Two levels
- Dishwasher, electric stove
- Large back patio
- Master with balcony
- 2 car garage w/ additional spots in driveway
- Fireplace
- Washer & dryer

Location Overview:

- 3min walk to Mission Street!
- Across the street from breweries, restaurants, wineries, coffee shops, distilleries, and New Leaf Market.
- 8min bike ride to UCSC and 6min drive
-15min walk to Whale Beach and West Cliff Drive
- 10min drive/bike ride to Downtown Santa Cruz

Address: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Rent: $3,850
Deposit: $4,500

*******Available: July 1st, 2020*******

For more information call 831-515-8421

(Additional photos coming soon)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Crespi Ct have any available units?
106 Crespi Ct has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Crespi Ct have?
Some of 106 Crespi Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Crespi Ct currently offering any rent specials?
106 Crespi Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Crespi Ct pet-friendly?
No, 106 Crespi Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 106 Crespi Ct offer parking?
Yes, 106 Crespi Ct does offer parking.
Does 106 Crespi Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Crespi Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Crespi Ct have a pool?
No, 106 Crespi Ct does not have a pool.
Does 106 Crespi Ct have accessible units?
No, 106 Crespi Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Crespi Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Crespi Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 106 Crespi Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Cypress Point
101 Felix St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Similar Pages

Santa Cruz 1 BedroomsSanta Cruz 2 Bedrooms
Santa Cruz Apartments with BalconySanta Cruz Apartments with Parking
Santa Cruz Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAPacifica, CACastro Valley, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Los Gatos, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Westside
Downtown Santa Cruz

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity