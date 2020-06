Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Santa Barbara Townhome - Santa Barbara Secluded Hidden Valley town home located on a quiet corner lot. This Townhome is located close to the park and creeks for easy walking. This is a two bedroom one and half bath with a one car garage with a separate laundry area. This home is clean as a whistle with new paint throughout and new woodgrain porcelain tile flooring downstairs. The efficient kitchen has a refrigerator and plenty of cupboard space and a door leading to a private back patio great for morning coffee or relaxing anytime. Kitchen leads to a huge living room with a wood burning fireplace and with a large slider to a secluded patio lined with mature shrubs and trees. The powder room is downstairs. Upstairs housed the large two bedrooms with a jack-and-Jill full bathroom. The master bedroom has two large closets. Also, the upstairs has new hard surface floors, no more carpets. Water, Trash and Sewer is paid. Washer and dryer included. One pet will be considered with the owners approval.



(RLNE5709944)