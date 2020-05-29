657 Circle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Tastefully updated 4 bdr ranch style home on 1.3 acres nestled on a hilltop overlooking Sycamore Canyon in Montecito/Santa Barbara. The oversized lot with an extra long driveway provides privacy and a secluded feel to the property. Glass paned sunroom leads out to a three-tiered deck, offering panoramic mountain and canyon views. The home features a fireplace, four bedrooms, three baths, all of which have been upgraded. Lower level bedroom can also be used as a family rec room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a new refrigerator, new dishwasher, freshly painted cabinets and travertine stone floor. A large canyon view window pours natural light into the kitchen throughout the day. The quaint double french door cottage-style playhouse on the side yard is perfect f