Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:37 PM

657 Circle Drive

657 Circle Drive · (805) 451-1077
Location

657 Circle Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Cielito

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tastefully updated 4 bdr ranch style home on 1.3 acres nestled on a hilltop overlooking Sycamore Canyon in Montecito/Santa Barbara. The oversized lot with an extra long driveway provides privacy and a secluded feel to the property. Glass paned sunroom leads out to a three-tiered deck, offering panoramic mountain and canyon views. The home features a fireplace, four bedrooms, three baths, all of which have been upgraded. Lower level bedroom can also be used as a family rec room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a new refrigerator, new dishwasher, freshly painted cabinets and travertine stone floor. A large canyon view window pours natural light into the kitchen throughout the day. The quaint double french door cottage-style playhouse on the side yard is perfect f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Circle Drive have any available units?
657 Circle Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 657 Circle Drive have?
Some of 657 Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
657 Circle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 657 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 657 Circle Drive offer parking?
No, 657 Circle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 657 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 657 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 657 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 657 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 657 Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 657 Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
