Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

FULLY FURNISHED Rental. BEGINNING MARCH 2020. Perched on a hillside above Santa Barbara on the ''Riviera'', this gorgeous home features amazing views of Santa Barbara, the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands! This completely remodeled three bedroom, two bathroom contemporary home is a perfect escape for a relaxing getaway. With wrap around decks there are views from every angle. Unwind in a lounge chair and enjoy the sunset! *** Rental rate varies according to season. ***