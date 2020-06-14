435 Fellowship Rd

Amenities

The ''Queen of the Mesa'' is available furnished and fully equipped kitchen etc from July - August 2020. This property has amazing views of the ocean and islands from almost all rooms. 360 view from art studio, also included. 3 bedrooms, could be 4 bdrms with large extra room. Amazing light and close to the beach, shopping & restaurants. Hot tub & all utilities included with gardener. Quiet, peaceful location within a short distance to all that the Mesa offers. Includes separate laundry room & great outdoor entertainment on large deck providing great views and a lovely place to relax and enjoy the Santa Barbara Sunshine. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed as property is prepared for your arrival. Escape from the City for a few months and enjoy our beautiful weather and beac