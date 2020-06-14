All apartments in Santa Barbara
435 Fellowship Rd

435 Fellowship Road · No Longer Available
Location

435 Fellowship Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Alta Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
The ''Queen of the Mesa'' is available furnished and fully equipped kitchen etc from July - August 2020. This property has amazing views of the ocean and islands from almost all rooms. 360 view from art studio, also included. 3 bedrooms, could be 4 bdrms with large extra room. Amazing light and close to the beach, shopping & restaurants. Hot tub & all utilities included with gardener. Quiet, peaceful location within a short distance to all that the Mesa offers. Includes separate laundry room & great outdoor entertainment on large deck providing great views and a lovely place to relax and enjoy the Santa Barbara Sunshine. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed as property is prepared for your arrival. Escape from the City for a few months and enjoy our beautiful weather and beac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Fellowship Rd have any available units?
435 Fellowship Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 435 Fellowship Rd have?
Some of 435 Fellowship Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Fellowship Rd currently offering any rent specials?
435 Fellowship Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Fellowship Rd pet-friendly?
No, 435 Fellowship Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 435 Fellowship Rd offer parking?
Yes, 435 Fellowship Rd does offer parking.
Does 435 Fellowship Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Fellowship Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Fellowship Rd have a pool?
No, 435 Fellowship Rd does not have a pool.
Does 435 Fellowship Rd have accessible units?
No, 435 Fellowship Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Fellowship Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Fellowship Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Fellowship Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Fellowship Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
