Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit available for a long term lease. Nicely appointed ground floor unit, with glass sliders to private oversized patio, stacked washer/dryer in the unit, efficient kitchen with all appliances, sparkling bathroom, and a spacious walk-in closet. The luxurious amenities also include: pool, spa, tennis, gym, and close to the beach. Ideal weekender or year round residence in sought after guard gated El Escorial.