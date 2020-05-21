401 Chapala

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium. Spacious and harmonious, this one-bedroom, two-bath unit is exceptional in every way- from the large picture window to the elegant details throughout. Interior ceilings expand to 13 feet and warm walnut-toned floors beautifully integrate the flow of space throughout the unit. One bedroom, one and a half bath, with office area and outdoor patio. Will consider lease option. Minimum 2 month rental.