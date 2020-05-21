All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 401 Chapala.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
401 Chapala
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:25 PM

401 Chapala

401 Chapala Street · (805) 698-8413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
West Downtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath · 1387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium. Spacious and harmonious, this one-bedroom, two-bath unit is exceptional in every way- from the large picture window to the elegant details throughout. Interior ceilings expand to 13 feet and warm walnut-toned floors beautifully integrate the flow of space throughout the unit. One bedroom, one and a half bath, with office area and outdoor patio. Will consider lease option. Minimum 2 month rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Chapala have any available units?
401 Chapala has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Chapala have?
Some of 401 Chapala's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Chapala currently offering any rent specials?
401 Chapala isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Chapala pet-friendly?
No, 401 Chapala is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 401 Chapala offer parking?
No, 401 Chapala does not offer parking.
Does 401 Chapala have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Chapala offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Chapala have a pool?
No, 401 Chapala does not have a pool.
Does 401 Chapala have accessible units?
No, 401 Chapala does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Chapala have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Chapala has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Chapala have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Chapala does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 401 Chapala?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara Apartments with GarageSanta Barbara Apartments with Gym
Santa Barbara Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Isla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity