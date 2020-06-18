All apartments in Santa Barbara
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

301 Salida del Sol

301 Salida Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

301 Salida Del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
East Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
301 Salida del Sol Available 06/16/20 Elegant French Country on the Mesa - This beautifully remodeled Mesa home enjoys bright and spacious living areas which open out onto an expansive patio and back yard. High quality fixtures and hardwood floors throughout give this home a feeling of comfortable Santa Barbara elegance. The open plan kitchen and dining room flow seamlessly into the living room creating a space ideal for family living as well as entertaining.

Situated in the Washington School district, this home is within walking distance to the beach, Shoreline and La Mesa Parks, Lazy Acres, and schools.

Tenant pays all utilities and gardener.

(RLNE2533211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Salida del Sol have any available units?
301 Salida del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 301 Salida del Sol have?
Some of 301 Salida del Sol's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Salida del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
301 Salida del Sol isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Salida del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 301 Salida del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 301 Salida del Sol offer parking?
No, 301 Salida del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 301 Salida del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Salida del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Salida del Sol have a pool?
No, 301 Salida del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 301 Salida del Sol have accessible units?
No, 301 Salida del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Salida del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Salida del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Salida del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Salida del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.
