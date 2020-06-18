Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

301 Salida del Sol Available 06/16/20 Elegant French Country on the Mesa - This beautifully remodeled Mesa home enjoys bright and spacious living areas which open out onto an expansive patio and back yard. High quality fixtures and hardwood floors throughout give this home a feeling of comfortable Santa Barbara elegance. The open plan kitchen and dining room flow seamlessly into the living room creating a space ideal for family living as well as entertaining.



Situated in the Washington School district, this home is within walking distance to the beach, Shoreline and La Mesa Parks, Lazy Acres, and schools.



Tenant pays all utilities and gardener.



