217 La Marina Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

217 La Marina Dr

217 La Marina · (805) 969-1258
Location

217 La Marina, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
East Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Special rates$6,400/2months,$6K/3-6months, $5,800/6-12months+Utilities. All other months $6,800 & $7,800 Jun,July,Aug if only renting for one month. This charming, single story beach cottage is located on a tree-lined street on the Santa Barbara Mesa, just a short stroll to Shoreline Park, Leadbetter Beach, the Yacht Harbor, and a wonderful variety of restaurants and activities along the waterfront. The home is also convenient to all the amenities of Downtown Santa Barbara. Recently remodeled, this three bedroom, two bath home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 La Marina Dr have any available units?
217 La Marina Dr has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 217 La Marina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
217 La Marina Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 La Marina Dr pet-friendly?
No, 217 La Marina Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 217 La Marina Dr offer parking?
No, 217 La Marina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 217 La Marina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 La Marina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 La Marina Dr have a pool?
No, 217 La Marina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 217 La Marina Dr have accessible units?
No, 217 La Marina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 217 La Marina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 La Marina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 La Marina Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 La Marina Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
