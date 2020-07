Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

164 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 This lovely top floor El Escorial Villa is a great place to call home! - This unit has lovely two bedrooms with two bathrooms plus an enjoyable balcony off the master bedroom.



Also you have the wonderful addition of a wet bar and wine fridge with this unit.



24-hour security

Gated community

Parking: one covered space and one uncovered space

Health club/gym

Heated pool and jacuzzi

Two tennis courts

Three gas barbecues

NO Washer and Dryer in unit.

Basic cable and internet included!



Call Billy 805-570-4827



