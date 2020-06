Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled 3bd/2bth Mesa Home - Recently renovated Mesa home located on a quiet street.



This 3bd/2bth house has hardwood floors, a nice open floor plan and renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances. The exterior of the home was recently painted along with new roof and new garage door.



This beautiful home sits on a quiet street with drought tolerant landscaping.



Home is available now, 1 year lease minimum. Open to longer term lease



(RLNE3884380)