in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit D2 Available 08/20/20 Industrial Contemporary Apartment - Property Id: 251525



Looking for roommate with full exclusive use of unit, with shared entrance. Lower unit separated by locking door.

Located in the heart of Santa Barbara's Funk Zone is this stunning, open-layout industrial contemporary apartment. Just minutes from the beach, this unique vacancy is surrounded by all of the best wineries and breweries and great locally owned restaurants.

