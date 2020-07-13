4347 Avenue Del Mar

Amenities

Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit:

This comfortable and spacious home is located in the exclusive community of Sandyland Cove in Carpinteria.



Sandyland Cove attracts those who appreciate beautiful mountain views as well as unique and exclusive wetlands and beachfront area. This stretch of beach continues to be one of the most desirable beach areas in Santa Barbara County. A five-minute drive, or relaxing walk, takes you to the tree-lined streets of Carpinteria which offers a variety of attractive antique stores and specialty shops, as well as sumptuous restaurants.



Driftwood Beach Retreat offers the classic beachfront experience. Watch dolphins, seals and whales break the surface of a glassy sunrise sea. Pull a Kayak down to the shore, and explore the nearby reef and kelp forests. Take a leisurely morning beach walk to downtown Carpinteria, where a classic breakfast awaits you at Esau's Restaurant. Be sure to visit the beautiful and natural Carpinteria Bluffs, with miles of hiking trails. While there, stop along the way to view hundreds of seals and sea lions at the Seal Rookery. End each satisfying day with sunset soak in the hot tub.



The home is a sprawling Ranch style home with 100’ of beachfront. The U-shaped floor plan creates a fantastic central outdoor patio for dining and relaxing while being protected from the elements. A fireplace adds warmth and mood to every outdoor gathering.



Three distinctive sleeping areas make it a perfect home to be enjoyed by multiple families. Three rooms have twin beds for kids. Each sleeping area has its own bathroom.



The central living area boasts a comfortable living room w/fireplace. Just off the living room is the dining room and kitchen (a private chef is available upon request). Escape to the family room and enjoy a book in front of the classic wood burning stove. The media room is a cozy place to cuddle and watch a great movie. The two-car garage and large driveway provide plenty of parking.



