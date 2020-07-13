All apartments in Santa Barbara County
4347 Avenue Del Mar

4347 Avenue Del Mar · (805) 275-1851
Location

4347 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA 93013

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4347 Avenue Del Mar · Avail. now

$23,500

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit:
http://www.paradiseretreats.com/driftwood/

THIS IS A FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL

This comfortable and spacious home is located in the exclusive community of Sandyland Cove in Carpinteria.

Sandyland Cove attracts those who appreciate beautiful mountain views as well as unique and exclusive wetlands and beachfront area. This stretch of beach continues to be one of the most desirable beach areas in Santa Barbara County. A five-minute drive, or relaxing walk, takes you to the tree-lined streets of Carpinteria which offers a variety of attractive antique stores and specialty shops, as well as sumptuous restaurants.

Driftwood Beach Retreat offers the classic beachfront experience. Watch dolphins, seals and whales break the surface of a glassy sunrise sea. Pull a Kayak down to the shore, and explore the nearby reef and kelp forests. Take a leisurely morning beach walk to downtown Carpinteria, where a classic breakfast awaits you at Esau's Restaurant. Be sure to visit the beautiful and natural Carpinteria Bluffs, with miles of hiking trails. While there, stop along the way to view hundreds of seals and sea lions at the Seal Rookery. End each satisfying day with sunset soak in the hot tub.

The home is a sprawling Ranch style home with 100’ of beachfront. The U-shaped floor plan creates a fantastic central outdoor patio for dining and relaxing while being protected from the elements. A fireplace adds warmth and mood to every outdoor gathering.

Three distinctive sleeping areas make it a perfect home to be enjoyed by multiple families. Three rooms have twin beds for kids. Each sleeping area has its own bathroom.

The central living area boasts a comfortable living room w/fireplace. Just off the living room is the dining room and kitchen (a private chef is available upon request). Escape to the family room and enjoy a book in front of the classic wood burning stove. The media room is a cozy place to cuddle and watch a great movie. The two-car garage and large driveway provide plenty of parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3787853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 Avenue Del Mar have any available units?
4347 Avenue Del Mar has a unit available for $23,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4347 Avenue Del Mar have?
Some of 4347 Avenue Del Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4347 Avenue Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
4347 Avenue Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 Avenue Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 4347 Avenue Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara County.
Does 4347 Avenue Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 4347 Avenue Del Mar offers parking.
Does 4347 Avenue Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 Avenue Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 Avenue Del Mar have a pool?
No, 4347 Avenue Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 4347 Avenue Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 4347 Avenue Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 Avenue Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 4347 Avenue Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4347 Avenue Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 4347 Avenue Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
