Amara Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renters insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Dogs
fee: $500 flat fee
rent: $45/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease; Unreserved carport: included in lease (1 spot).