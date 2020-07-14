All apartments in Santa Maria
Amara Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Amara Apartments

329 W Carmen Ln · (805) 262-9020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

329 W Carmen Ln, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amara Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
online portal
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renters insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Dogs
fee: $500 flat fee
rent: $45/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease; Unreserved carport: included in lease (1 spot).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amara Apartments have any available units?
Amara Apartments has a unit available for $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Amara Apartments have?
Some of Amara Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amara Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Amara Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amara Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Amara Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Amara Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Amara Apartments offers parking.
Does Amara Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Amara Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Amara Apartments have a pool?
No, Amara Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Amara Apartments have accessible units?
No, Amara Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Amara Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amara Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Amara Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Amara Apartments has units with air conditioning.
