Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

12 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Santa Ana, CA

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Disneyland. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle at 1111 Fay Apartments only minutes away from the 5, 57 and 91 freeway.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
90 Sequoia Tree Lane
90 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
1708 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a non-smoking responsible single person to rent one of the 2nd floor bedrooms (about 198 sqf dimension) in a beautiful SFR in Irvine. One full bath shared by another bedrooms upstairs. Fully access to Living room, kitchen, and the yard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westpark
44 Calavera
44 Calavera, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
125 sqft
This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
23 Gillman
23 Gillman Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Second floor of a house will rent. There are a room that have same space as two 6 tatami mat rooms. There are shower room in a toilet, and there are two such restrooms. You can also rent it with your roommate. There are also community pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1384 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18831 Flagstaff Lane
18831 Flagstaff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
457 sqft
Studio type room . I have a very large room 1 bedroom l room with kitchenette each room with fan ..double window 2 fans cathedral callings wood floors, sky light . Shares bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and utilities. Free WiFi .
Results within 10 miles of Santa Ana

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
997 S Emanuele Cir
997 South Emanuelle Circle, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2000 sqft
Anaheim hills room for rent - Property Id: 93359 Room for rent in beautiful anaheim hills location. Plenty of street parking, private cul de sac. Lactation, built in b.b.q. pool, jacuzi.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
2375 West Lincoln Avenue
2375 West Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
- (RLNE5662574)

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2017 E Whiting Avenue
2017 East Whiting Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath downstairs apartment with 1-car assigned parking garage in the City of Fullerton. Stove and oven in the kitchen. Unit comes with a wall AC air-conditioning unit and a wall heater.

July 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Ana Rent Report. Santa Ana rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Ana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Santa Ana rents declined over the past month

Santa Ana rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Ana stand at $1,445 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,856 for a two-bedroom. Santa Ana's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Santa Ana throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 5 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Ana

    Rent growth in Santa Ana has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Ana is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Santa Ana's median two-bedroom rent of $1,856 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Santa Ana remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Ana than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Santa Ana is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

