3430 San Pablo Dam Road

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo.



This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area. Half bath downstairs and full bath upstairs with two bedrooms with ample closet space.



* Minimum one year lease at $1995.00 and $2195.00 security deposit

* This property does not accept pets

* Owner pays water and garbage.

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1843311?source=marketing



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



Jennifer D. Mastrogiorgio DRE #02021557



Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.