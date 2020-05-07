All apartments in San Pablo
3430 San Pablo Dam Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:38 AM

3430 San Pablo Dam Road

3430 San Pablo Dam Rd · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3430 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo, CA 94806
San Pablo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 43 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright 2 Bed 1 1/2 Bath condo in San Pablo.

This 900 sf 2 story unit has been updated new wood-like flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a dark wood cabinets and open to the dining area. Half bath downstairs and full bath upstairs with two bedrooms with ample closet space.

* Minimum one year lease at $1995.00 and $2195.00 security deposit
* This property does not accept pets
* Owner pays water and garbage.
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1843311?source=marketing

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

Jennifer D. Mastrogiorgio DRE #02021557

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 San Pablo Dam Road have any available units?
3430 San Pablo Dam Road has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3430 San Pablo Dam Road currently offering any rent specials?
3430 San Pablo Dam Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 San Pablo Dam Road pet-friendly?
No, 3430 San Pablo Dam Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pablo.
Does 3430 San Pablo Dam Road offer parking?
No, 3430 San Pablo Dam Road does not offer parking.
Does 3430 San Pablo Dam Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 San Pablo Dam Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 San Pablo Dam Road have a pool?
No, 3430 San Pablo Dam Road does not have a pool.
Does 3430 San Pablo Dam Road have accessible units?
No, 3430 San Pablo Dam Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 San Pablo Dam Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 San Pablo Dam Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 San Pablo Dam Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 San Pablo Dam Road does not have units with air conditioning.
