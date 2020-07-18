All apartments in San Pablo
2826 12th Street

2826 12th Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

2826 12th Street, San Pablo, CA 94806
San Pablo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020. Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Fantastic, unfurnished, 3-bedroom (plus a bonus room), 2-bathroom single-family home property rental in San Pablo.
The comfy and spacious interior has polished floors, recessed lighting, and large windows with blinds that let in ample natural light to enter the rooms. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, oven/range, and refrigerator. Big built-in closets in the bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its elegant bathrooms. A hookup washer and dryer are available along with central heating. The exterior has a fenced yard and a huge deck.

It's a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. The tenant pays for electricity/gas (PG&E), water, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover trash and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gBwzfWJEaTd

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Parchester Playfield, Parchester Park, and John Hubert Davis Park.

Bus lines:
71 Richmond Pkwy TC - El Cerrito Plaza BART - 0.1 mile
376 North Richmond Shuttle - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5914872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

