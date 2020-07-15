All apartments in San Pablo
2539 17th St.

2539 17th Street · (510) 858-6711
Location

2539 17th Street, San Pablo, CA 94806
San Pablo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2539 17th St. · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in San Pablo - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home features:

1. Brand New Hardwood Floors
2. Brand New Kitchen Counter Tops & Cabinets
3. New Stainless Steel Appliances
4. Small Bar Space overlooking the Living Room
5. Updated Bathroom with New Vanity & Tub Surround
6. Small Patio of the Back of the home leading to Backyard
7. Large 2-Car Driveway
8. Washer / Dryer Hookups
9. Close to Shopping & Dining
10. Public Transportation Nearby
11. Walking Distance to Contra Costa Community College
12. Short Drive for Access to I-80

Local Public Schools: Lake Elementary, Helms Middle School, Richmond High School

Rent: $ 2,750.00 / month
Deposit: $ 5,500.00 (half to be paid up front and the rest made in installments)

~ Owner Pays Garbage
~ Tenant Pays Water, Gas & Electric
~ Landscaping is Tenant Responsibility

***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***

Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.

- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.
- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.
- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.

To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com

Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!

(RLNE5896479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 17th St. have any available units?
2539 17th St. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2539 17th St. have?
Some of 2539 17th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 17th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2539 17th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 17th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2539 17th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pablo.
Does 2539 17th St. offer parking?
No, 2539 17th St. does not offer parking.
Does 2539 17th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 17th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 17th St. have a pool?
No, 2539 17th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2539 17th St. have accessible units?
No, 2539 17th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 17th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 17th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2539 17th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2539 17th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
