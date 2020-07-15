2539 17th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in San Pablo - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home features:



1. Brand New Hardwood Floors

2. Brand New Kitchen Counter Tops & Cabinets

3. New Stainless Steel Appliances

4. Small Bar Space overlooking the Living Room

5. Updated Bathroom with New Vanity & Tub Surround

6. Small Patio of the Back of the home leading to Backyard

7. Large 2-Car Driveway

8. Washer / Dryer Hookups

9. Close to Shopping & Dining

10. Public Transportation Nearby

11. Walking Distance to Contra Costa Community College

12. Short Drive for Access to I-80



Local Public Schools: Lake Elementary, Helms Middle School, Richmond High School



Rent: $ 2,750.00 / month

Deposit: $ 5,500.00 (half to be paid up front and the rest made in installments)



~ Owner Pays Garbage

~ Tenant Pays Water, Gas & Electric

~ Landscaping is Tenant Responsibility



***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***



Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.



- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.

- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.

- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.



To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com



Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!



(RLNE5896479)